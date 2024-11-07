Molson Coors Trims Sales Outlook After US Beer Drinkers Cut Back

(Bloomberg) -- Molson Coors Beverage Co. said annual net sales will fall this year, blaming a challenging consumer environment in the US where its brands include Coors Light.

The brewer, which also manufacturers Miller Lite, said net sales will fall about 1% compared with last year, down from previous guidance of a low single-digit percentage increase. The US business was hit by lower sales during the peak summer period and it’s still facing a challenging macroeconomic environment, the company said Thursday.

The downturn helped push third quarter net sales down 7.8%.

However, Molson Coors is not alone in struggling in the US market. Big brewers including AB InBev and Heineken have been hurt by depressed consumer spending.

However, Molson Coors said its European and Asia Pacific regions, where it has been pushing more premium beers, performed well. It said it also now expects underlying diluted earnings per share this year to come in at the higher end of the range.

In a bid to expand further into the energy drinks market, Molson Coors revealed it’s taking majority control of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s ZOA brand. Energy drinks have become increasingly popular and most of the big beverage companies are growing their exposure to the category.

Last month, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. struck a deal to buy the maker of Ghost energy drinks for more than $1 billion, boosting its portfolio of beverages beyond coffee and sodas.

