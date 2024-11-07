Shiseido Lowers Full-Year Forecast As China Weakness Persists

The Shiseido Co. logo is displayed inside the companys Fukuoka Kurume factory during a media tour in Kurume, Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan, on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Photographer: Akio Kon/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Shiseido Co. slashed its profit outlook for the year as the Japanese cosmetics giant reported a plunge in net income amid a persistent slump in the key Chinese market.

Shiseido reported a 26% decline in core operating profit over the first nine months of this year. Net income in the third quarter came in at 739 million yen ($4.8 million), much lower than the 13.4 billion yen average analyst estimate compiled by Bloomberg.

The company now expects full-year operating profit to reach 35 billion yen, down from its previous forecast of 55 billion.

The cosmetics maker has become one of the biggest casualties of tensions between Tokyo and Beijing over Japan’s decision to discharge treated water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant. Demand from Chinese consumers for its once-popular cosmetics cratered amid safety concerns over Japanese goods fueled by social media posts and Chinese media reports.

The persistent weakness of the Chinese economy also weighed on consumer demand in general, prompting many shoppers in China to switch to cheaper domestic brands.

The company said earlier this year it will develop a new management strategy by the end of November. The company’s sluggish performance has wiped out one fourth of its market capitalization so far this year.

