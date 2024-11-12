American Air Flight Leaving Haiti Hit by Bullet

An American Airlines Group Inc. passenger aircraft flies above Heathrow Airport in London, UK, on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. Saudi Arabia may ultimately gain majority control of London Heathrow Airport, Europes busiest, as several shareholders consider the sale of their interests, the Times reported on Sunday. Photographer: Jason Alden/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- American Airlines Group Inc. said a flight departing Haiti’s capital was hit by a bullet on Monday, making it the latest US carrier to sustain damage from a chaotic gang war in the Caribbean country.

American Flight 819 landed safely in Miami and no one on board was injured, the carrier said in a statement. A post-flight inspection discovered that the exterior of the aircraft had been impacted by a bullet.

The carrier suspended flights between Miami and Port-au-Prince, Haiti, through mid-February. Spirit Airlines Inc. and JetBlue Airways Corp. have also halted service after their jets were hit by gunfire on Monday.

A Spirit flight traveling from Fort Lauderdale was diverted to the Dominican Republic after the plane was struck by bullets as it tried to land at Toussaint Louverture International Airport — causing minor injuries to a flight attendant. A JetBlue flight from Haiti to New York was also struck by a bullet.

The Federal Aviation Administration earlier on Tuesday banned US civil aviation operations in the region for 30 days.

