ABN Amro Interest Income, Impairment Releases Drive Profit Beat

(Bloomberg) -- ABN Amro Bank’s third-quarter profit beat estimates, helped by better-than-expected lending income and the release of money it had set aside for doubtful loans.

The Amsterdam-headquartered bank’s reported net income came in at €690 million ($732 million) for the three months through September, compared with analysts’ expectations for a profit of €563.3 million.

The bank said an assessment of its capital position and the potential room for share buyback has been postponed to when it presents second-quarter results next year. ABN Amro has been reaping the benefits of higher interest rates, a tailwind that now set to fade as central banks have begun cutting rates.

The bank, which recently expanded its wealth management footprint with the acquisition of Germany’s Hauck & Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG, is in the throes of finding a new boss. During the quarter, Chief Executive Officer Robert Swaak unexpectedly announced his intention to step down from the firm in the first half of 2025.

Net interest income, or the difference between what a bank earns on loans and pays on deposits, rose to €1.64 billion in the third quarter, beating estimates.

ABN Amro released €29 million for bad loans in the quarter, it said. Analysts had anticipated provisions of €84.5 million.

