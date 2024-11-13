Bandai Spirits Hikes Gundam Kit Prices for the First Time Since the ‘80s

Gundam figurines in a display case during the opening of Miniso Group Holding Ltd.s Toptoy flagship store in Shanghai,. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Bandai Spirits Co., the maker of the popular Gundam action figurines, will raise prices for its beloved model kits for the first time in more than 40 years.

Rising inflation has made it difficult for the company to maintain its current prices, the Japanese toy manufacturer said in a statement on Wednesday.

Suggested retail prices for various Gundam plastic models, or ‘Gunpla,’ will be hiked from April 2025. Those looking to recreate a version of the classic RX-78-02 Gundam, for example, will have to pay ¥2,750 (around $18) — more than 9% above the current price.

Gunpla launched in 1980, with over 700 million units shipped by May 2020, according to the company website.

