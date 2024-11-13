JPMorgan Hires RBC, Goldman Alum Warshawsky for Tech Dealmaking

JP Morgan Chase & Co. signage at the company's offices in New York, US, on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is scheduled to release earnings figures on October 11.

(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. has hired Joe Warshawsky as a managing director, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

He’ll focus on mid-cap technology mergers and acquisitions, reporting to Andrew Castaldo and Andrew Martin, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the appointment isn’t public yet.

New York-based Warshawsky joined Royal Bank of Canada in November 2023 after spending roughly six years at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Jefferies, according to Finra records.

A JPMorgan spokesperson declined to comment. An RBC representative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

JPMorgan has been hiring from rivals as it aims to more thoroughly cover smaller companies. One of JPMorgan’s top priorities is to “provide exceptional investment banking advice to our more than 30,000 middle market clients,” Anu Aiyengar, the bank’s global head of M&A, wrote in a memo reported by Bloomberg News in September.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.