Signage for Rakuten Group Inc. displayed at the Rakuten Optimism event in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. The event will continue through Aug. 2. Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Rakuten Group Inc. said it’s selling about 15% of its credit card arm to Mizuho Financial Group Inc. for ¥165 billion ($1.1 billion).

The Japanese online retailer is fighting to shore up capital that’s been depleted by its loss-making mobile business.

The Nikkei earlier reported the stake sale on Wednesday.

