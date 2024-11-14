JPMorgan CEO Dimon Sees Firms Pursuing More M&A Under Trump

Jamie Dimon, chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co., during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in Lima, Peru, on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. Leaders from the US, China, Brazil and elsewhere in Asia and the Americas gather in Lima for a week of high-level meetings and summitry, with trade and tariffs on the agenda as well as mineral rights, rule of law, and, of course, democracy.

(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said companies will look harder at acquisitions in the wake of the Trump victory after regulation had chilled deal activity.

Many firms will assess acquisitions and the deployment of capital “much more aggressively,” Dimon said Thursday at the APEC CEO Summit Peru 2024.

“A lot of bankers, they’re like dancing in the street,” he said. “They’ve had successive years and years of regulations, a lot of which stymied credit.”

Business leaders and heads of state flocked to the Peruvian capital this week for a series of gatherings sandwiched between the US presidential election and the Group of 20 summit in Rio de Janeiro next week. Donald Trump’s win looms large over the event as attendees weigh the potential impacts to the global economy.

Thursday marks Dimon’s first public appearance since the election last week. He has declined to endorse either candidate during the campaigns and has said that, as CEO of the biggest US bank, he’ll work with whoever takes office. In a note to employees last week, Dimon and his top leadership team congratulated Trump on his win, saying the firm “looks forward to engaging the new administration.”

Shares of the biggest US banks soared in the wake of Trump’s victory, with JPMorgan jumping nearly 12% to a record on the day after the election. That euphoria has cooled a bit in the days since as investors weigh Trump’s cabinet appointments and potential policy roadmaps once he takes office in January.

Last month, Dimon warned that, despite slowing inflation, “critical issues remain” for the US economy, including fiscal deficits, infrastructure needs and remilitarization. He’s also repeatedly said in recent years that his concern over geopolitical tensions dwarfs the issue of whether the US has a soft or hard landing.

Trump said earlier on Thursday in a post on Truth Social that Dimon will not be invited to be a part of the Trump Administration.

“I haven’t had a boss in 25 years and I’m not about ready to start,” Dimon said in the interview, when asked about Trump’s post.

