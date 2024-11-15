Casinos May Lead Philippines IPO Revival in 2025, Top Bank Says

Players on slot machines inside Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.'s Casino Filipino Citystate, in Manila, the Philippines, on Thursday, March 14, 2024. Manila is counting on its integrated resorts and casinos to help boost tourist arrivals hit hard during the Covid pandemic. Photographer: Lisa Marie David/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Two Philippine casinos may revive initial public offering plans next year along with infrastructure and food companies, executives at the nation’s biggest bank said, offering hopes for a sluggish stock market that’s been hit by a dearth of listings.

The companies behind Okada Manila in the capital’s bayside gaming district and Hann Casino Resort in Clark Freeport Zone, the former US airbase north of Manila, may benefit from a growing economy that could improve equity valuations.

The two integrated resort operators, which had postponed plans to go public partly due to falling share prices, have targeted to each raise around $200 million, Gabriel Lim, head of corporate finance at BDO Capital and Investment Corp., said in an interview on Thursday. BDO Capital is the investment bank unit of top lender BDO Unibank Inc.

An improvement in the Chinese economy following the rollout of stimulus measures could spur high-roller bets in major casinos and may also encourage the resumption of their IPO plans, BDO Capital President Eduardo Francisco said during the same interview.

Several infrastructure and food companies are also interested to go public, Francisco said, declining to identify them as discussions are preliminary.

But those plans may have to wait until the market recovers. Philippine shares entered a technical correction this week from a peak last month on slower-than-expected third-quarter economic growth and uncertainties over US President-elect Donald Trump’s policies.

Manila’s benchmark stock index rose 1.7% to 6,668.18 at 10:23 a.m. on Friday, ending a seven-day decline that was its longest streak in nearly five months.

The bank’s securities arm had expected the key stock index to hit 7,500 by year-end, but is now reviewing its estimate amid global and domestic uncertainties including those related to the US following Trump’s win.

“It’s hard to make a call in the midst of chaos,” said Lim, who also heads BDO’s securities unit.

Only three companies have listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange this year, the same number in 2023, and putting it on course to miss its target of six IPOs. Fuel trader Top Line Business Development Corp. has said it will proceed with its IPO in the weeks ahead despite the current market volatility.

“Before the US election, we were very, very bullish. Now we are still bullish but not as much, but we are still optimistic,” Francisco said. “In terms of capital expenditures, generally the companies are not changing courses. But it affects their capital raising plans.”

Positive prospects for the consumption-driven Philippine economy despite external headwinds and the central bank’s plan to reduce interest rates further may provide fillip to the market, Francisco said.

“It is not as gloomy as we think,” he added.

--With assistance from Andreo Calonzo and Cecilia Yap.

