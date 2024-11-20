Egypt Starts First IPO Since 2021 With $110 Million Bank Sale

Residential apartment buildings beyond a mosque, viewed from the Citadel of Saladin, in Cairo. Photographer: Islam Safwat/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Egypt has started selling a stake of as much as $110 million in United Bank, the country’s first initial public offering in three years as it presses ahead with a privatization program being encouraged by the International Monetary Fund.

United Bank, almost entirely owned by Egypt’s central bank, is selling 330 million shares — a 30% stake — at a maximum price of 16.5 pounds each, according to a stock exchange filing.

The first tranche of 313.5 million shares will be carried out as a private placement running from Wednesday through Nov. 25. The final 5% of the shares on offer will be sold to the wider public from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3.

Last year, the government unveiled an initial list of 32 assets it planned to offer to investors in sectors ranging from banking to energy and real estate. The process has been slow and Egypt has yet to agree on a major sale since devaluing its pound in March, a move that was part of a $57 billion global bailout led by the United Arab Emirates and the IMF.

United Bank had 106 billion pounds ($2.18 billion) of assets in June.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.