D.E. Shaw Is Seeking to Sell $400 Million in Spanish Assets

(Bloomberg) -- D.E. Shaw & Co. is trying to find a buyer for some of the assets that it has built up over the past decade in Spain, according to people familiar with the matter.

The US-based hedge fund has hired investment bank Alantra Partners SA to identify interested parties for a package worth about €380 million ($402 million), according to a document seen by Bloomberg. The portfolio mainly consists of non-performing loans and real estate assets, the people said, who asked not to be identified because the negotiations are private.

Representatives for D.E. Shaw and Alantra declined to comment.

D.E. Shaw was one of the alternative investment firms buying non-performing assets from Spanish banks during the last decade. Some of these investors including the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board are now beginning to sell some of the portfolios.

