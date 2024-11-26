Best Buy Warns of ‘Uneven’ Demand While Cutting Sales Guidance

Watch BNN Bloomberg live.

(Bloomberg) -- Best Buy Co. cut its full-year guidance on sluggish demand for electronics and appliances, a sign of trouble for the retailer looking to pull off a turnaround.

The company said it now expects comparable sales to decline in a range of 2.5% to 3.5%, versus the previous guidance of a decline of 1.5% to 3%.

“During the second half of the quarter, ongoing macro uncertainty, customers waiting for deals and sales events, and distraction during the run-up to the election” kept shoppers on the sideline, said Chief Executive Officer Corie Barry in a statement. Demand has increased now that holiday sales have begun and the election is over, she said. Barry added they are balancing optimism with “likely uneven customer behavior going forward.”

Revenue is now forecast to reach as much as $41.5 billion, down from as high as $41.9 billion. The company also trimmed the upper end of its guidance for adjusted earnings per share.

The shares fell 7.3% at 7:54 a.m. in Tuesday premarket trading in New York. If the decline holds, it would be the biggest intraday drop in two years. The stock has gained 19% for the year to date through Monday while the S&P 500 index is up 26% for the period.

Best Buy has been working to return to sales growth after a pandemic boom when consumers upgraded their home offices with new laptops and other electronics. Consumers started pulling back in late 2021 due to high inflation and interest rates, hurting the company’s sales.

Best Buy and other retailers are going into the important holiday season faced with selective, value-seeking consumers. Walmart Inc. and Target Corp. said they have experienced a strong start to the holiday season, though their performance has varied. Walmart lifted its full-year forecast last week as it continues to gain share, especially among higher-income consumers. Target slashed its guidance, citing weak discretionary spending.

To drive up demand, Best Buy is betting on new products like artificial-intelligence computers. Still, the company is prepared for “likely uneven customer behavior going forward,” Barry said.

This quarter extended the narrative of growing tablet and computer sales even as gaming products, appliances and other items likely remain in the negative.

Third-quarter adjusted earnings per share missed Bloomberg estimates of $1.29. Enterprise comparable sales and revenue also fell short of expectations for the period.

