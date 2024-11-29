UniCredit Hires Deloitte to Advise on Banco BPM Takeover Bid

(Bloomberg) -- UniCredit SpA has hired Deloitte LLP to advise Italy’s second-biggest bank on its takeover bid for Banco BPM SpA, people familiar with the matter said.

Milan-based UniCredit is tapping Deloitte to handle project management office, or PMO duties, to support its deal preparations including filing of documentation to regulators, the people said.

UniCredit is also planning to hire financial advisers, though it hasn’t made final choices yet, said the people, who asked not to be named discussing private deliberations.

A UniCredit spokesman declined to comment. A representative for Deloitte also declined to comment.

On Monday the lender made an unsolicited bid for Banco BPM, offering 0.175 newly issued share for each share in its crosstown rival. The offer values Banco BPM at about €10.2 billion ($10.8 billion) based on Thursday’s closing. The target’s market value is currently €10.9 billion.

UniCredit is conducting preparatory work as it prepares to make filings needed to gain approval from regulators. A filing to Italian market authority Consob could be done as soon as next week, the people said.

--With assistance from Tiago Ramos Alfaro.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.