NAB Names Sally Auld Chief Economist, Replacing Veteran Oster

(Bloomberg) -- National Australia Bank Ltd. said it has appointed Sally Auld as its chief economist, replacing longtime economic analyst Alan Oster.

Auld, currently chief investment officer at wealth manager JBWere, will start as the top economy watcher for NAB in February 2025, the Melbourne-based bank said in a statement. Oster will retire after 32 years at Australia’s biggest business lender in March.

“Alan Oster’s decision to retire marks the end of an era for NAB. He has been hugely influential through his thoughtful commentary and analysis and has been a trusted advisor to many,” NAB Group Chief Financial Officer Nathan Goonan said in the statement.

Auld’s appointment makes NAB the second major Australian bank to appoint a female economist after Westpac Banking Corp poached Luci Ellis from the Reserve Bank of Australia last year.

