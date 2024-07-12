European Stocks Rise as Waning US Inflation Lifts Sentiment

(Bloomberg) -- European stocks climbed Friday as slowing US inflation and the growing probability that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in September lifted investor sentiment.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 0.4% by 3:12 p.m. in Paris, with telecommunications stocks lifted by the second-quarter results of equipment maker Ericsson AB. The Swedish company’s shares jumped as much as 8.2% after it beat analyst expectations, helped by cost-cutting measures. Utilities, travel and real estate shares fell the most.

Political turmoil in France has been a drag recently on European equities: The Stoxx 600 is up 8.9% this year, about half the gain in the S&P 500. France’s CAC 40 Index has shed most of its 2024 advance and, with no end in sight to the country’s political crisis, stands only 3.2% away from entering a correction, defined as a decline of 10% from its May record high.

“What’s happening in France is important of course but these good US indicators are going our way as they will help bring yields down and absorb some of the stress,” said Arnaud Girod, head of economics and cross-asset strategy at Kepler Cheuvreux in Paris.

“It can also encourage the European Central Bank to do more,” in terms of monetary easing, Girod added.

