Former Peru Leader Fujimori to Run for President, Daughter Says

Alberto Fujimori, Peru's former president, left, and his daughter Keiko Fujimori depart the Barbadillo prison in Lima, Peru, on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. Peru freed jailed former President Alberto Fujimori on Wednesday evening, in the Andean country's most dramatic challenge yet to an international court that counts all of Latin America's major economies as members. Photographer: Fabiola Granda/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Disgraced former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori seeks to run for president as the candidate of the Popular Force political party, his daughter Keiko Fujimori, who leads the party, said in a video posted on her X account Sunday.

The elder Fujimori wishes to return to politics after a controversial pardon last year for a conviction in his role in death squad killings.

“He’s going to be in politics until his last day,” Keiko, who has run unsuccessfully for the presidency three times, said in the video.

Last month, Fujimori, who turns 86 on July 28, said that he had signed up to become a member of Popular Force ahead of the next election cycle in Peru set for 2026. He has been making YouTube videos defending his legacy, speaking to the press and publishing a book.

Keiko Fujimori is herself accused of laundering campaign contributions from Credicorp Ltd. and some of Peru’s largest corporations to finance her failed presidential bids in 2011 and 2016. Prosecutors allege she was also illegally financed by Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht SA, infamous for having bribed politicians around the region. Prosecutors seek to imprison the younger Fujimori for as long as 30 years.

An Alberto Fujimori candidacy is likely to be challenged in court because a presidential pardon doesn’t erase his previous sentences. Fujimori was sentenced to 25 years in 2009. He disclosed earlier this year that he has a recurrence of tongue cancer after battling the disease in the past.

