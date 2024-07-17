Elevance Health Tops Estimates as Higher Premiums Cover Expenses

(Bloomberg) -- Elevance Health Inc. reported second-quarter results that exceeded Wall Street’s expectations as higher premiums covered medical costs.

The health insurer reported adjusted earnings of $10.12 a share, above the average analyst estimate. A key measure of medical costs was more favorable than expectations, as premium adjustments covered medical expenses.

Investors have been concerned that health insurers haven’t properly anticipated rising medical costs, particularly in government programs like Medicaid and Medicare. Elevance rival UnitedHealth Group Inc.’s profits exceeded expectations Tuesday, bolstering stock prices across the sector. UnitedHealth did report higher medical spending in the quarter but that was offset by lower business costs.

Elevance’s medical-loss ratio, a closely watched gauge of how much premium revenue is paid out for care, was 86.3%, slightly better than Wall Street analysts’ average forecast. Investors look for a lower number, which means companies have more money left over after paying care expenses.

The insurer’s shares have risen 17% since the start of the year.

