Ghanaian Court Defers Ruling on Proposed Anti-LGBTQ Legislation

(Bloomberg) -- Ghana’s Supreme Court deferred a ruling on a request by two citizens to prevent a draconian anti-LGBTQ bill from being signed into law.

Amanda Odoi, an academic, and lawyer Richard Sky filed two separate lawsuits requesting an injunction to stop lawmakers from sending the bill to President Nana Akufo-Addo for his signature. They’re also challenging the constitutionality of the bill, which calls for three years imprisonment for people who identify as LGBTQ.

A decision on the request to stop the bill from being sent to the president will be made once there’s a judgment on the legislation’s constitutionality, Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo said in the capital, Accra, on Wednesday.

