Jeff Yass Gives $4 Million to Abbott After Record Texas Donation

(Bloomberg) -- Jeff Yass gave $4 million to Greg Abbott’s campaign, adding to a $6 million check from December that the Texas governor’s office said was the largest single political donation in the state’s history.

Yass, the billionaire co-founder of market-making firm Susquehanna International Group, made the contribution in April, according to a campaign finance report released this week. That makes up the majority of the more than $5 million Abbott collected in the first half of 2024.

The Republican megadonor, worth an estimated $47.1 billion, has focused his giving on his home state of Pennsylvania and on those officials who support school choice programs, which use taxpayer money to pay for private education. Abbott has championed the cause in Texas, where he has been governor since 2015.

A representative for Susquehanna declined to comment. A spokesperson for Abbott’s campaign didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

Jim Walton, the son of Walmart Inc. founder Sam Walton, gave Abbott’s campaign $200,000, according to the report. He’s worth $92.7 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

