Roche Jumps After Weight Loss Pill Shows Promise in Early Study

Patients who took the oral medication, CT-996, once a day for four weeks lost on average more than 7% of their starting weight, compared with a little over 1% weight loss in patients who received a placebo, the Swiss drugmaker said in a statement Wednesday.

Roche rose as much as 7.4% in early trading. The stock is up about 12% since the start of the year.

The headline results “suggest a competitive profile,” Jefferies analysts noted in a report, saying they await further details on any side effects among the study’s 25 participants with obesity.

The experimental capsule, being developed to treat both type-2 diabetes and obesity, was found to be well tolerated in the study, comparable with similar GLP-1 drugs, Roche said.

Success across the drugmaker’s obesity pipeline may provide an additional source of growth after lung cancer drug, tiragolumab, joined a string of promising therapies to disappoint in late-stage studies.

Roche acquired the drug candidate among others when it bought Carmot Therapeutics Inc. for as much as $3.1 billion in January to challenge competitors Novo Nordisk A/S and Eli Lilly & Co. The deal opened “a whole new vista,” Roche said earlier this year, as it’s looking for further acquisitions to combine Carmot’s candidates with.

