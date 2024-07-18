Insurance Distributor TWFG Tops IPO Goal to Raise $187 Million

Pedestrians walk along Wall Street near the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. Wall Street is ending the week on a bit of a sour note, with stocks and bonds falling after economic data continued to fuel speculation the Federal Reserve will be in no rush to cut interest rates. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- TWFG Inc., a personal and commercial insurance distributor, raised $187 million in an initial public offering, pricing its shares above a marketed range.

The Woodlands, Texas-based company sold 11 million shares Wednesday for $17 each after marketing them for $14 to $16 apiece, according to a statement.

Founded in 2001, TWFG is a personal and commercial insurance platform that serves over 2,400 agencies, according to its filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The company has a physical presence in 41 states and the District of Columbia, and is licensed in all 50 states, though a significant portion of the company’s business is concentrated in Texas, California and Louisiana.

TWFG had net income of $26 million on revenue of $159 million for 2023, compared with net income of $21 million on revenue of $139 million a year earlier, according to the filings. The company’s so-called agency-in-a-box model, which facilitates the administrative work of operating an agency such as insurance carrier access and marketing tools, accounted for 77% of its 2023 revenue.

After the IPO, entities controlled by Chief Executive Officer Richard F. Bunch III will hold about 94% of shareholder voting power, the filings show.

The offering is being led by JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, Bank of Montreal and Piper Sandler Cos. The company’s shares are expected to begin trading Thursday on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol TWFG.

