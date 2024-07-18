WazirX Pauses Crypto, Rupee Withdrawals After Wallet Breach

(Bloomberg) -- Indian crypto exchange WazirX said it halted withdrawals from the platform after discovering that one of its multi-signature wallets had been breached.

WazirX, in a statement on its X account, didn’t give an estimate of the amount of crypto that may have been lost. Blockchain security firm Cyvers said $234.9 million of assets have been moved from the exchange to a new address.

“We’re aware that one of our multisig wallets has experienced a security breach. Our team is actively investigating the incident. To ensure the safety of your assets, INR and crypto withdrawals will be temporarily paused,” the exchange said on social media platform X on Thursday.

WazirX’s total assets stood at about $500 million in June, according to its most recent proof-of-reserves report.

