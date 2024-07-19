Blackstone Said to Weigh Stake Sale in Marketing Firm HH Global

The Blackstone headquarters in in New York, US, on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. Blackstone Inc.'s real estate arm weighed on the investment giants second-quarter results, as high interest rates crimped property valuations and investors pumped less money into the business. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. is considering selling its minority stake in British outsourced marketing provider HH Global, according to people familiar with the matter.

The asset management giant is working with Moelis & Co. on the potential transaction, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. A stake sale could value HH Global at around £2 billion ($2.6 billion) to £2.5 billion, the people said.

Blackstone’s tactical opportunities group acquired a strategic minority stake in HH Global for £100 million in 2020.

Deliberations are preliminary and Blackstone could decide against a stake sale, the people said. Representatives for Blackstone and Moelis declined to comment.

HH Global provides tech-enabled creative production and procurement for marketing campaigns of its clients. It has represented more than 1,000 brands with clients including Bayer AG, Cartier, Coca-Cola Co. and Samsung Electronics Co., with more than 4,000 employees globally, its website shows.

Sutton, England-based HH Global has been acquisitive in recent years including a take-private of US-listed Innerworkings Inc. in 2020 and acquisitions of Adare International and Displayplan. On Friday, HH Global completed the purchase of marketing technology firm Northell Partners Ltd.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.