Ukraine’s Troops Abandon Donetsk Village Amid Encirclement Risk

(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s troops withdrew from the village of Prohres in the Donetsk region as they faced a risk of being trapped by Russian forces, the DeepState map service said on Telegram.

It was the second withdrawal within a week from a strategic position in the nation’s east. Kyiv’s forces also left the southern village of Krynky on the left bank of the Dnipro River that they’d held for months, after sustaining heavy combat losses.

Prohres, in the Pokrovsk district northwest of Avdiivka, has been under Russian assault since late April as part of the general effort of President Vladimir Putin’s troops to press further west.

The DeepState analysts said Ukrainian troops in the vicinity of the village need to regroup and that Kremlin troops may advance further in their bid to cut off the Pokrovsk-Kostyantynivka highway - an important conduit for weapons supplies.

Separately, Russia’s defense ministry claimed it carried out a missile strike on two Ukrainian units in the area of Barvinkove, in the Kharkiv region, destroying dozens of pieces of equipment and causing multiple casualties.

The information can’t be independently verified. Regional governor Oleh Synehubov confirmed a Russian strike on Saturday, saying civilian targets including residential houses and administrative buildings had been hit and two civilians killed.

Russia also claimed Ukraine attacked its Belgorod region directly north of the nations’ border with about 14 drones overnight, of which seven were intercepted. The others damaged private homes and cars and left nine people injured, local governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.

Ukraine, in its turn, said its air defense intercepted 35 out of 39 drones over 10 regions overnight, including around Kyiv, launched from Russian territory and occupied Crimea.

The border regions of Sumy, Kharkiv and Kherson came under missile attack, with more than ten people injured, according to local authorities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy posted a video roundup of recent strikes, saying they wouldn’t be possible if Ukraine is able “to destroy the carriers of these bombs – Russian military aircraft – wherever they are.”

“Our sufficient long-range capabilities should be a fair response to Russian terror,” Zelenskiy said on social media platform X.

The US-based Institute for the Study of War confirmed Kyiv launched 30 drones against the Millerovo air base in Russia’s Rostov region over the weekend, causing damage to “infrastructure and a fuel tank.”

“Geolocated footage shows a fire at the Millerovo airfield,” the military analysts said in a regular update. Russia’s 31st Fighter Aviation Regiment is believed to have SU-30 fighter jets deployed to the airfield.

--With assistance from Greg Sullivan.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.