Vivendi Picks LSE for Canal+ Stock, Amsterdam for Havas in Split

(Bloomberg) -- Vivendi SE said that its Canal+ broadcasting business should be listed on the London Stock Exchange and that the Havas advertising agency is likely to trade in Amsterdam as French billionaire Vincent Bolloré moves ahead with plans to break up his sprawling media and entertainment empire.

Louis Hachette Group, a new company that brings together Vivendi’s publishing and distribution assets, will be listed in Paris, the company said in a statement on Monday. Following the split, the Bolloré Group would hold about 30.6% of the shares of Canal+, Louis Hachette Group and Havas respectively. Because of the voting rights structure in Havas, Bolloré Group will have more than 40% of the voting rights.

Vivendi signaled it was weighing a breakup in December to boost its share price and said it was suffering from a “conglomerate discount” that was limiting its subsidiaries’ ability to grow. It was a reversal for Bolloré, who’d tried to create synergies between the group’s activities, turning intellectual property such as Paddington Bear into films, books and marketing campaigns in an effort to build a European empire to rival Netflix Inc. and Walt Disney Co.

A decision could be made at the end of October and voted on by shareholders in December, Vivendi said. The split needs investors holding at least two-thirds of Vivendi’s shares to approve the deal before it goes ahead.

