Novo’s Obesity Drug Wegovy Wins UK Approval as Heart Treatment

Packets of Wegovy move along the line at the Novo Nordisk A/S production facilities in Hillerod, Denmark, on Friday, March 8, 2024. Novo is Europe's most valuable company and little in Denmark can escape the drugmaker's gravitational pull.

(Bloomberg) -- Novo Nordisk A/S’s weight-loss drug Wegovy gained expanded UK regulatory clearance for reducing the risk of serious heart problems or strokes, following the US in broadening use of the blockbuster drug.

UK doctors will be able to prescribe the medicine to prevent heart attacks or strokes in people who already have heart disease and are overweight or obese, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said on Tuesday.

Getting Wegovy classified as a heart drug, not just an obesity shot, is a crucial part of Novo’s effort to expand access to the product. Cardiovascular disease is one of the leading causes of disability and death in the UK, the agency said.

The shares gained 1.3% as of 4:55 p.m. in Denmark. They’ve gained 32% this year.

