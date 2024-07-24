Elliott-Backed Tyko Lends $565 Million to New Miami Office Tower

The downtown skyline in Miami, Florida, US, on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Ken Griffin's plans to shift Citadel's headquarters to Miami from Chicago gained momentum months ago with a record-breaking acquisition on the South Florida waterfront. Photographer: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Tyko Capital, a real estate firm backed by Elliott Investment Management, is lending $565 million to 830 Brickell in Miami, a new 55-story skyscraper that has already lured Citadel, Microsoft Corp. and private equity firm Thoma Bravo as tenants.

The proceeds will repay an existing construction loan, developers OKO Group and Cain International, said in a statement. Tyko focuses on commercial real estate and was founded last year as a joint venture between Elliott and former investment banker Adi Chugh.

“This is a top asset in one of the most attractive real estate markets in the country,” said Chugh, chief executive officer at New York-based Tyko. “The building is fully leased and with the most incredible tenants any landlord could hope for.”

Elliott moved its headquarters to West Palm Beach from New York in 2020, making it one of the biggest propellants of finance firms heading to Florida to build what’s become known as Wall Street South. Other firms, like Ken Griffin’s Citadel, opted for Miami, which has been a boon for 830 Brickell.

The building, the first large-scale office development in the Brickell financial district in over a decade, has turned into a magnet for new firms flocking to South Florida. But it’s also faced construction challenges that led to a nearly two-year delay and it’s now slated to open in the fall of 2024.

“830 Brickell has acted as a catalyst for a historic wave of business migration into South Florida” said Vlad Doronin, Chairman and CEO of OKO Group. The building is boosting “an office market that continues to outperform other major cities.”

--With assistance from Katia Porzecanski.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.