Moldovan Finance Minister Quits Post for Central Bank Job

(Bloomberg) -- Moldova’s finance minister resigned from the government to take a senior position in the central bank as the eastern European nation seeks to strengthen key institutions.

Petru Rotaru was nominated for the post of deputy governor, according to a statement published by the central bank on Thursday. Prime Minister Dorin Recean said Rotaru will continue to lead the ministry until a replacement is announced.

“The decision is part of the National Bank of Moldova’s efforts to ensure the stability and continued development of the financial sector in the Republic of Moldova,” the Chisinau-based central bank said.

