Philips’ New Orders Rise After Sleep-Apnea Turbulence Abates

(Bloomberg) -- Royal Philips NV’s order intake gained for the first time in two years after the Dutch medical equipment maker’s issues related to its faulty sleep apnea machines receded.

Comparable order intake increased 9% in the second quarter, it said Monday. The company also reported earnings that beat analyst estimates.

Demand in North America primarily drove the boost and the company expects new orders to continue growing in the third quarter, Chief Executive Officer Roy Jakobs said during a call with journalists. The rise was partly offset by a decline in China, he said.

“We expect an improving China in the second half,” Jakobs said in an interview with Bloomberg Television after the results.

Philips was impacted by a sweeping anti-graft campaign across China’s health-care sector last summer, in line with Beijing’s increasing focus on local and state-oriented procurement in medical technologies. Authorities across the country included strict domestic product requirements for many categories of device.

The Chinese “government’s anti-corruption measures continued to impact short-term hospital order lead times,” the company said.

Philips’ adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortization rose to €495 million ($538 million), beating the average estimate of €426.3 million in a Bloomberg survey of analysts. The results included €538 million of insurance income related to liability claims over its costly sleep apnea recall, boosting the company’s income from operations to €816 million in the quarter.

Regaining Confidence

The manufacturer is regaining the confidence of some investors after a lower-than-expected settlement on US claims linked to faulty sleep apnea devices in late April. Last month, Philips’ two biggest investors Exor NV and Artisan Partners GP LLC raised their stake in the company.

The company began recalling some sleep apnea products due to health concerns linked to the disintegrating noise-dampening foam over two years ago, with the US Food and Drug Administration labeling the fault a Class 1 issue, the most serious type.

The recall cost the company around $5 billion, according to Bloomberg calculations. Philips is still being investigated by the US Department of Justice over the issue and has not yet made any financial provisions for that matter.

Shares in Philips have gained around 16% this year but are still down 45% since it issued the recall in June 2021.

