Anoma Seeks $1 Billion Valuation as Crypto Venture Funding Jumps

(Bloomberg) -- Crypto infrastructure provider Anoma Foundation is in talks to raise fresh funding at a $1 billion valuation, people familiar with the matter said, the latest sign of rebounding digital-asset startup investment.

The Zug, Switzerland-based outfit has held discussions with potential investors about raising $40 million, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the talks are private. The negotiations are ongoing and the terms could change, they said.

The Anoma Foundation oversees the Namada blockchain and offers software that crypto developers can use to build decentralized applications with a focus on privacy. “We are still in active discussions and the details of the round have not yet been finalized,” an Anoma spokesperson said.

Crypto venture capital investment has gradually risen this year amid a rebound in the digital-asset market and a more favorable US political backdrop, led by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s pro-crypto agenda.

Digital-asset outfits raised roughly $3.2 billion in the second quarter, the most in a year, according to The Block Pro Research. That still remains below the heights of early 2022, when about $13.5 billion poured into crypto startups.

Anoma raised $25 million last year in a round led by CMCC Global. Polychain Capital spearheaded funding rounds in 2020 and 2021. Other backers include Coinbase Ventures, Maven 11 and Figment, according to Anoma’s website.

