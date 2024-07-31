GSK Raises Forecast on Strong Sales of HIV, Cancer Drugs

(Bloomberg) -- GSK Plc raised its profit forecast for the year as strong sales of medicines to treat HIV, cancer and lung disease helped drive the British drugmaker’s performance through the first half.

Earnings per share excluding some items will rise by 10% to 12%, the company said in a statement, up from the previous guidance that topped out at a 10% increase. It’s the second consecutive guidance boost this year.

GSK has streamlined its portfolio under Chief Executive Officer Emma Walmsley, spinning off its consumer business to shore up vaccine development. The launch of a shot for respiratory syncytial virus in the US last year saw the GSK secure a larger portion of the market than rival Pfizer Inc. on its home turf. However, expectations for the vaccine’s continued growth have been stymied following a US recommendation against use of the shot in younger age groups.

Sales of its vaccine for shingles, Shingrix, decreased 4% in the second quarter from a year earlier, in part because of changes in how US pharmacies reimburse the shots along with challenges in reaching some potential users there, the company said. Sales of the vaccine were 18% lower than the average expectation of analysts.

Sales of Trelegy, GSK’s drug for some chronic lung diseases, were significantly higher than estimates. New long-acting HIV medicines also contributed to the guidance raise. The drugs have potential to change how patients both treat and prevent HIV, by only having to take an injection every few months rather than daily pills.

Litigation over whether GSK’s former heartburn medicine Zantac caused cancer has weighed heavily on its share price. Former Zantac users who have sued GSK and other producers claim the drug’s active ingredient, ranitidine, degraded and turned into a potential carcinogen called NDMA under some conditions. The companies deny these claims.

(Updates with more detail from second paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.