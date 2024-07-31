StubHub Drip Pricing Hides Ticket Costs, DC Prosecutor Says

(Bloomberg) -- The attorney general for the District of Columbia accused StubHub Inc. of using strategies to hide the full price of tickets from consumers until the last minute, when they’re hit with added fees.

The online ticket seller uses a “drip pricing” model that teases a lower cost which then climbs due to fees at the end of the purchase, Attorney General Brian Schwalb said in a press release that was reviewed by Bloomberg. Schwalb said he was filing a lawsuit against the company on Wednesday for deceptive pricing and “junk fees.”

A representative for StubHub didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment before regular US business hours.

StubHub postponed the planned launch of its US initial public offering earlier this month, citing unfavorable market conditions.

The company’s ticket reselling operations, which include the site Viagogo, span more than 90 countries, according to its website.

