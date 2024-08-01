Musk, X Sued by Former CNN Star Lemon Over Partnership Dispute

(Bloomberg) -- Former CNN host Don Lemon has sued Elon Musk and his social networking company, X Corp., alleging that Musk failed to compensate him for an “exclusive partnership” agreement that the two forged in January.

Lemon, who worked for cable news network CNN for 17 years before being fired in April 2023, said X offered him $1.5 million and a share of advertising sales as part of a one-year deal that required him to post exclusive video content to the social media platform. Lemon claims he spent hundreds of thousands of dollars setting up a video production company for the arrangement, but after interviewing Musk in March for the first episode of his new show, the billionaire sent him a text within one day that said “contract is canceled.”

Lemon claims he has not been paid because there was “no signed agreement” between the two parties. He alleges that Musk told him a formal agreement wasn’t necessary. A spokesperson for X didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit is the latest in what has been a messy breakup between Lemon and X. Musk and X Chief Executive Officer Linda Yaccarino announced Lemon’s partnership during the Consumer Electronics Show in January, holding it up as an example of how the company was pivoting to professionally produced video in an effort to win back advertisers. Several similar arrangements seem to have either fallen through, or been slow to materialize.

