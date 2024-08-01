Starmer Warns Social Media Firms About Role in UK Violence

(Bloomberg) -- Keir Starmer warned social media companies that crimes were taking place “on your premises” after violent disorder across Britain by far-right demonstrators this week appeared to be sparked by online misinformation.

“Let me say to large social media companies: violent disorder, clearly whipped up online, that is also a crime and it’s happening on your premises,” the prime minister said at a press conference in Downing Street on Thursday.

Starmer was speaking following a riot on Tuesday by far-right demonstrators in Southport, a town in north-west England where three young girls were killed and eight other children were stabbed on Monday. Further disorder took place across the country on Wednesday evening, with police arresting 111 people in London.

The demonstration in the capital — which had been promoted on the social media platform X by the account of far-right agitator Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, better known as Tommy Robinson — took place on Whitehall and in Parliament Square, close to Starmer’s Downing Street residence. Videos posted on X showed protesters calling the police “traitors” and chanting “shame on you,” “save our kids” and “rule Britannia.”

“There is a balance to be struck,” Starmer said, praising the benefits of social media but warning: “There is a responsibility that goes with it.”

“Inciting violence online is a criminal offense and that is not a matter of free speech,” the premier added.

Starmer said he wanted rioters to be treated like football hooligans, telling reporters he had convened a meeting of police chiefs to coordinate a national response to the disorder.

“It’s not protest, it’s not legitimate, it’s crime, violent disorder,” he said, vowing: “We will put a stop to it.”

He indicated that having met with police leaders on Thursday, he’d take a similar approach with social media companies, contrasting that to “the performative politics of a government blaming everybody else.”

“My approach is different, which is to roll my sleeves up, get the relevant people around the table and fix the problems and meet the challenges that we have a s country,” he said. “We did that with law enforcement and the police this afternoon: a similar approach with social media.”

