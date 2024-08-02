All Lilly Weight-Loss and Diabetes Drugs Now Available, FDA Says

(Bloomberg) -- All doses of Eli Lilly & Co.’s blockbuster new drugs to treat diabetes and weight loss are available in the US after more than a year and a half of shortages.

The Food and Drug Administration updated its website Friday afternoon to show that all doses of Mounjaro and Zepbound are available. The agency is still listing a shortage of the drugs overall, which means that compounding pharmacies are still allowed to make and sell knockoff versions.

The FDA, based on information provided by Lilly, has previously reported that all doses of the medicine were available, only to provide an update a few months later that some doses were no longer available.

Lilly’s Chief Executive Officer David Ricks said Thursday that the shortage will end “very soon.”

