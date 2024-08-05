PrizePicks Fantasy Sports Names Blizzard Alum Ybarra as CEO

(Bloomberg) -- PrizePicks, a fantasy sports company, named former Activision Blizzard executive Mike Ybarra as chief executive officer, succeeding co-founder Adam Wexler.

The company, which bills itself as the largest daily fantasy sports operator in North America, said in a statement Monday that the appointment is effective immediately. Wexler will become executive chairman.

Blizzard is the video-game giant behind popular titles like World of Warcraft and Overwatch. Ybarra left Blizzard in January, Bloomberg reported at the time. He previously worked at Microsoft Corp. for almost two decades.

PrizePicks recently hired Moelis & Co. to scout out merger and acquisition opportunities, Bloomberg News reported last month.

