Columbia President Shafik Resigns Citing Turmoil and Divisions

(Bloomberg) -- Columbia University President Minouche Shafik resigned after a tumultuous year sparked by protests over the Israel-Gaza war.

Shafik, an Egypt-born economist and former president of the London School of Economics, said that she will step down effective Aug. 14 after starting in the job July 2023.

“It has been a period of turmoil where it has been difficult to overcome divergent views across our community,” Shafik wrote in a statement.

She replaced Lee Bollinger, who led Columbia for two decades.

