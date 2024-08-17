London Firefighters Tackle Blaze at Arts Site Somerset House

(Bloomberg) -- Twenty fire engines and around 125 firefighters have been sent to put out a fire at arts and culture venue Somerset House in London.

Part of the roof is on fire, according to an incident report on the London Fire Brigade’s website. The cause of the fire isn’t yet known.

“Somerset House is currently closed due to a fire which has broken out in one small part of the building,” Somerset House said in a post on X Saturday afternoon. “All staff and public are safe.”

The fire brigade said it received the first call about the fire at 11:59 a.m. local time.

