KKR in Talks to Buy The Parking Spot in $1.4 Billion Deal

(Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. is in advanced talks to acquire The Parking Spot, an owner and operator of parking properties near airports, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The alternative-asset manager’s deal for the Chicago-based company values it at about $1.4 billion, some of the people, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. A transaction may be announced in coming weeks, though the deal hasn’t been finalized and could still fall apart, another person said.

A KKR spokesperson declined to comment and a representative for Green Courte Partners, owner of The Parking Spot, didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The Parking Spot said in February that it acquired Park ’N Fly, which was its “top acquisition target,” Green Courte managing director Jordan Kerger said at the time. The Parking Spot has parking locations near more than 45 airports, including John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York and San Francisco International Airport, its website shows.

KKR already owns parking assets including Europe-focused Q-Park, which recently agreed to acquire Britannia Parking Group Ltd.

