Rothschild Shuts Miami Office as Partner Hirschfield Retires

(Bloomberg) -- Rothschild & Co. shuttered its Miami office after opening it last year, a person familiar with the matter said.

Eric Hirschfield, a partner who led that outpost as well as the firm’s Chicago office, retired to spend time with family and on personal pursuits, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg. He had joined Rothschild’s global advisory arm in 2016 from Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

A representative for Rothschild declined to comment.

Hirschfield was named leader of the Miami office in early 2023, when Rothschild said it was making a push into Florida. The firm said at the time that two other bankers would join him there, but Financial Industry Regulatory Authority records show that they’re currently based in New York.

Several financial firms have moved their headquarters to Florida or opened outposts there in the past several years, lured by the state’s lack of an individual income tax and a 5.5% corporate income tax.

