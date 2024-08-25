India Revamps Government Worker Pensions With Guaranteed Payout

(Bloomberg) -- India will implement a pension system that guarantees federal government staff a percentage of their base salary as payout post their retirement.

The plan kicks in next April and gives employees with 25 years of service a pension that’s 50% of their compensation before retirement, the prime minister’s cabinet said in a statement Saturday. The payment will be proportionate for lesser service periods. The plan replaces the current one where payouts are linked to market returns, a system adopted in mid-2000s to reduce fiscal strain.

The revamp comes after several state governments shifted to a similar system, and labor unions and opposition parties clamored for a change. With provincial elections approaching in several key states including Maharashtra, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is seeking to improve its performance from the general elections where it lost the majority for the first time since 2014.

“The Unified Pension Scheme ensures dignity and financial security for government employees, aligning with our commitment to their well-being and a secure future,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X.

The program is estimated to cost the government an additional 62.5 billion rupees ($745 million) during the first year. The new system will be implemented retrospectively for employees who retired after 2004.

Other key measures adopted by the cabinet on Saturday include:

A policy for boosting biomanufacturing, aimed to help the country to achieve its net zero carbon target and accelerate technology development and commercialization, according to a statement

106 billion rupees in spending to boost research and innovation capacity, with the new “Vigyan Dhara” plan unifying three previous schemes

