European Stocks Gain With Focus on US Inflation, Nvidia Results

(Bloomberg) -- European stocks rose on Tuesday as investors awaited US inflation data and Nvidia Corp. earnings later this week.

The Stoxx 600 Index added 0.3% as at 8:55 a.m. in London, after snapping a three-day winning streak in the previous session. Mining and personal care sectors outperformed, while retail lagged.

Among individual stocks, Associated British Foods Plc declined as Deutsche Bank cut its rating on the stock to sell from hold. Daimler Truck Holding AG fell as Goldman Sachs downgraded to neutral. Bunzl Plc shares soared after the distribution group raised its full-year profit guidance.

Europe’s equity benchmark is nearing a record high on dovish signals from the Federal Reserve around the outlook for interest rates. Still, investors remain defensive, with health care stocks and insurance among the most preferred sectors while autos and miners are lagging.

This week’s focus will be on the US personal consumption expenditures index, due Friday, for further clues on how much the Fed is likely to cut interest rates. Investors will also watch Nvidia’s quarterly earnings on Wednesday to assess the strength of artificial intelligence-related sectors.

“In a week of light data on the macro front, European stocks will likely be driven more than usual by the developments in the US,” said Panmure Liberum strategist Joachim Klement. “We are still optimistic that Nvidia will beat expectations, but any sign of weakness in the numbers could lead to setbacks not just in US tech stocks, but European tech companies as well.”

France’s CAC 40 Index rose 0.3%. French President Emmanuel Macron will continue consultations on appointing a viable prime minister after ruling out a government led by leftist candidate Lucie Castets in favor of a possible centrist coalition.

For more on equity markets:

Indicators Are Muddying the Waters for Equities: Taking Stock

M&A Watch Europe: Saras, Volue, Harbour Energy, Telecom Italia

Klarna Investors Take Stock of Valuation Ahead of IPO: ECM Watch

US Stock Futures Little Changed; Heico, Apple Fall

You want more news on this market? Click here for a curated First Word channel of actionable news from Bloomberg and select sources. It can be customized to your preferences by clicking into Actions on the toolbar or hitting the HELP key for assistance. To subscribe to a daily list of European analyst rating changes, click here.

--With assistance from Jan-Patrick Barnert.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.