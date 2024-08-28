Mexico’s Peso Rallies as Morena Vows Not to Rush Judicial Reform

(Bloomberg) -- The Mexican peso rebounded from an almost two-year low after the incoming leader of the ruling party in the lower house said a controversial proposal to overhaul the country’s judiciary won’t be rushed by congress.

“The president-elect has suggested to the parliamentary group that it be careful in the procedural phase, and that we don’t risk any part of the procedural phase, that we don’t rush, but instead follow the law strictly. It’s a suggestion that seems correct to me,” Ricardo Monreal told reporters Tuesday, following a meeting between lawmakers and President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum.

The peso jumped 1.5% to 19.46 per dollar on Wednesday, outperforming 16 major currencies tracked by Bloomberg even as markets grew averse to risk ahead of US corporate earnings. It had sold off in recent weeks partly because investors worry that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s judicial reform proposal may curtail the independence of judges and remove checks to the ruling party’s power.

The plan includes replacing all Supreme Court justices with new ones elected by popular vote just as the ruling party enjoys strong popular support.

Monreal said that even though a new congress dominated by Morena begins its work on Sept. 1, that doesn’t mean the judicial reform will be immediately approved. “We will take care of the entire legislative process. There will be no rush and there will be dialogue to seek the best understanding in the house.”

Despite today’s rally, the Mexican peso remains 13% weaker so far this year, the worst performance among major currencies. It has also been beaten down by a global unwinding of carry trades.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.