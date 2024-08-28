Neurocrine’s Schizophrenia Drug Hits Study Goal, Shares Fall

(Bloomberg) -- Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s experimental schizophrenia treatment met the goal of a mid-stage trial. The shares fell as investors were disappointed in the results compared with those of a rival medicine in development.

Neurocrine’s drug, a daily pill, outperformed a placebo on a measure of schizophrenia symptoms in a study enrolling 210 patients, Neurocrine said Wednesday. The difference was large enough to declare the trial a success but didn’t measure up to the results from a similar treatment from Bristol Myers Squibb Co. that could win US approval next month.

Neurocrine’s shares fell as much as 18% before markets opened in New York.

The study was highly anticipated by investors because two other developers of schizophrenia treatments were acquired late last year. In December, Bristol bought Karuna Therapeutics for about $14 billion and AbbVie Inc. acquired Cerevel Therapeutics for about $9 billion. The US Food and Drug Administration is expected to decide on whether to clear Karuna’s drug by Sept. 26.

Neurocrine plans to start a larger, final-stage trial in 2025, which could lead to regulatory approval later this decade, another step toward providing the first new type drug for the mental illness in 70 years.

Until recently, there has been little progress in developing new drugs for schizophrenia, a mental illness that can result in hallucinations and delusions. For decades, approved treatments have mostly focused on dopamine receptors. But they haven’t been effective for many patients and came with side effects that led many to stop taking them.

Neurocrine’s drug, NBI-568, is part of a new class of drugs that target muscarinic receptors, proteins that modulate brain circuits that become disrupted in patients with schizophrenia. The drugs hold the promise of treating patients more effectively and limiting side effects of schizophrenia drugs that can include tremors, stiffness, sleepiness and weight gain.

Neurocrine, a San Diego-based biotech company, tested four doses of its drug in the study. The primary goal was to compare the drug’s impact with a placebo on the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale, which is used to measure the severity of symptoms in schizophrenia patients.

The lowest dose, a 20-milligram daily pill, led to a 7.5-point reduction on the scale compared with a placebo after six weeks, meeting the study’s primary goal. Patients taking Neurocrine’s drug had significantly better scores than those on placebo starting in the third week. Five percent of patients receiving NBI-568 stopped treatment due to side effects, against about 4% of those in the placebo group.

The results are comparable to Karuna’s drug, KarXT, which showed an 8.4-point reduction on the scale compared with a placebo after five weeks of treatment, meeting the goal of a larger study. Cerevel expects to release data from mid-stage studies of its schizophrenia drug later this year.

