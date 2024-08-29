Morgan Stanley Hires Ex-Brevan Howard Latam Economist Cabiedes

The Morgan Stanley headquarters in New York, US, on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. Morgan Stanley is scheduled to release earnings figures on July 16. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley Investment Management has hired Iker Cabiedes, the former Latin America chief economist at a London-based hedge fund, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Cabiedes started at the firm as an emerging-markets foreign-exchange and rates analyst in August, per his page. He’s based in New York as part of the global multi-asset team led by Cyril Moullé-Berteaux, according to a person familiar with the matter who requested anonymity.

Cabiedes was the chief economist for Latin America at Brevan Howard Asset Management, a hedge fund that manages about $34 billion in assets, according to his LinkedIn page.

Morgan Stanley Investment Management confirmed Cabiedes joined the firm. He didn’t reply to a request for comment.

Morgan Stanley’s asset management arm has around $1.5 trillion under management, according to its website.

Cabiedes has also held posts as an economist at EMSO Asset Management, a multi-billion dollar fund that specializes in emerging markets. Before that, he was an economist at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in New York, where he moved to after a stint with the bank in Mexico City, according to his LinkedIn.

--With assistance from Jorgelina do Rosario.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.