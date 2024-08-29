Company News

Morgan Stanley Hires Ex-Brevan Howard Latam Economist Cabiedes

By Maria Elena Vizcaino and Daniel Cancel
The Morgan Stanley headquarters in New York, US, on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. Morgan Stanley is scheduled to release earnings figures on July 16. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley Investment Management has hired Iker Cabiedes, the former Latin America chief economist at a London-based hedge fund, according to his LinkedIn profile. 

Cabiedes started at the firm as an emerging-markets foreign-exchange and rates analyst in August, per his page. He’s based in New York as part of the global multi-asset team led by Cyril Moullé-Berteaux, according to a person familiar with the matter who requested anonymity. 

Cabiedes was the chief economist for Latin America at Brevan Howard Asset Management, a hedge fund that manages about $34 billion in assets, according to his LinkedIn page. 

Morgan Stanley Investment Management confirmed Cabiedes joined the firm. He didn’t reply to a request for comment. 

Morgan Stanley’s asset management arm has around $1.5 trillion under management, according to its website.  

Cabiedes has also held posts as an economist at EMSO Asset Management, a multi-billion dollar fund that specializes in emerging markets. Before that, he was an economist at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in New York, where he moved to after a stint with the bank in Mexico City, according to his LinkedIn.

--With assistance from Jorgelina do Rosario.

