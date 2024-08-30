Televisa Says US Probe May Result in Material Financial Impact

(Bloomberg) -- Grupo Televisa SAB, which co-owns the world’s largest Spanish-language broadcaster, said a US Justice Department probe into dealings in international soccer may cause a material impact on its financial results.

The Mexico City-based company said in a statement that it learned of the potential impact on its finances this week, and that it’s cooperating with the investigation. Shares fell less than 1% in late trading.

Televisa was implicated in a US corruption trial in 2017 when a witness claimed one of its units bribed FIFA officials to secure rights to World Cup matches. The broadcaster agreed to a $95 million settlement last year in a shareholder lawsuit that claimed the alleged bribery hurt the company’s stock value. Televisa has previously denied wrongdoing.

The company agreed in 2021 to combine its content and media assets with US partner Univision Holdings Inc. In addition to its joint ownership of that venture, Televisa operates cable and satellite services in Mexico.

