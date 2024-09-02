JPMorgan Names Top Dutch Dealmaker Verwey as Europe M&A Co-Head

A Chase bank branch in New York, US, on Tuesday, July 2, 2024. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is scheduled to release earnings figures on July 12. Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. has appointed veteran banker Cassander Verwey as co-head of its mergers and acquisitions business in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Verwey, who has been JPMorgan’s head of investment banking in the Netherlands as well as senior country officer for the last five years, will take on the new role effective immediately, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg News. He’ll serve as co-head alongside Dwayne Lysaght.

The banker will continue to be based in Netherlands and report to Anu Aiyengar, JPMorgan’s global M&A head, the memo shows. The contents of the memo were confirmed by a spokesperson for the bank.

Verwey will also continue on his role as the senior country officer for the Netherlands for a transitional period. He previously led the M&A and corporate finance business for Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg for more than 11 years.

The appointment follows the departure of Carsten Woehrn, who joined Goldman Sachs Group Inc. earlier in the year.

