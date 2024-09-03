Parkland looks to sell its retail and commercial businesses in Florida

Bill Harris, partner and portfolio manager at Avenue Investment Management, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss Canadian large and mid-caps.

CALGARY — Parkland Corp. says it is looking to sell its Florida-based retail and commercial businesses. The Calgary-based company’s operations in the state include about 100 retail locations, nine cardlock facilities and four bulk storage plants and warehouses.

It says that early indications show substantial interest in the assets.

Parkland expects to complete the sale within the next 12 to 18 months.

The company says the plan to sell the operations in Florida is part of its non-core asset divestment program which it now expects will top $500 million by the end of 2025.

Parkland operates an oil refinery in Burnaby, B.C., as well as approximately 4,000 fuel and convenience retail stores and commercial locations across Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2024.