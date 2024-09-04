No Evidence Linking Weight-Loss Drugs to Suicide, UK Probe Finds

Packets of Wegovy move along the line at the Novo Nordisk A/S production facilities in Hillerod, Denmark, on Friday, March 8, 2024. Novo is Europe's most valuable company and little in Denmark can escape the drugmaker's gravitational pull. Photographer: Carsten Snejbjerg/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The UK’s medicines regulator said it didn’t find evidence that powerful new weight-loss and diabetes drugs have caused suicides and suicidal thoughts.

No updates should be made to the product information on the drugs, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency said in a statement on Wednesday. The agency said it will keep on monitoring the psychiatric risks of the drugs, assessing fresh data as it becomes available.

The agency began its probe of Novo Nordisk A/S’s blockbuster shots Ozempic and Wegovy and similar medicines last year after reports of suicidal thoughts and self-harm in people who were taking the drugs. The MHRA looked at a range of information on the drugs’ use in various settings, including real-world data, epidemiological studies and data from the drugmakers’ own clinical trials.

The UK regulator follows peers in the European Union and US in finding a lack of evidence to link the glucagon-like peptide-1, or GLP-1, drugs with a higher risk of suicides.

