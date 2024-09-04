Spain Picks Minister Jose Luis Escriva to Lead the Central Bank

(Bloomberg) -- Spanish government minister Jose Luis Escriva was selected as the country’s central bank chief, in time to partake in the euro zone’s likely decision next week to cut interest rates.

The 63-year-old minister for digital affairs won the role after months of political wrangling over who should succeed Pablo Hernandez de Cos, whose term ended in June. Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo made the announcement to a parliamentary committee in Madrid on Wednesday.

One of Escriva’s first tasks will be to fly to Frankfurt for the European Central Bank’s Sept. 11-12 Governing Council meeting. Officials have signaled that they’re likely to deliver a second reduction in borrowing costs at that decision.

The move will bring Escriva back to the institution where he began a long career encompassing a range of public policy roles. He started at the Bank of Spain’s research team in the mid-1980s after graduating from the Complutense University in Madrid with a degree in economics.

From there, he moved on to the European Monetary Institute — the organization which, at the dawn of the euro, became the ECB. He then led its monetary policy division.

From 2004, Escriva spent eight years at BBVA SA, Spain’s second-biggest bank, before serving two years at the Bank of International Settlements and running his country’s fiscal watchdog from 2014 to 2020. He joined the government as an independent, and held the post of minister for pensions between 2020 and 2023, before taking up his current post.

De Cos was viewed with suspicion by the Socialists because he had been appointed by their opponents. The Bank of Spain had also published reports on the economy that often put him at odds with the government.

The decision to chose a man extends an uninterrupted record of male leadership at the institution. It also negates the chance to further diversify the ECB’s Governing Council.

Out of 26 policymakers there, only two are female, including President Christine Lagarde. All 20 of the national euro-zone central bank chiefs serving there are men.

--With assistance from Thomas Gualtieri, Macarena Muñoz, Joao Lima and Rodrigo Orihuela.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.